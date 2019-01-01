 Skip to main content
COVIDtests.gov is up and running early to help prepare for the full launch tomorrow. We have tests for every residential address in the U.S. Please check back tomorrow if you run into any unexpected issues.

Get free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order #4 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.

Order your tests now so you have them when you need them.

Ordering begins January 19.

If you need a COVID-⁠19 test now, please see other testing resources for free testing locations in your area.

Adult administering a COVID-19 nasal self test
United States postal service delivery truck
Adult receiving a COVID-19 test

Other testing resources

If you need a COVID-⁠19 test now, are looking for another type of COVID-⁠19 test, or need more than #4 tests, the resources below are available.

At-⁠Home Tests at Retailers and Pharmacies

At-⁠home tests are available for sale around the U.S. Check with local retailers and pharmacies to see where at-⁠home tests are available.

Insurance Reimbursement for At-⁠Home Tests

Your health insurance company will pay you back for 8 at-⁠home tests per month for each person on the plan.

Learn more about insurance reimbursement

20,000+ Free Testing Sites

No-cost antigen and PCR COVID-⁠19 tests are available to everyone in the U.S., including the uninsured, at more than 20,000 sites nationwide.

Find resources in your state

COVID-19 test swabs developing

About the at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests

The tests available for order:

  • Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR
  • Can be taken anywhere
  • Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)
  • Work whether or not you have COVID-⁠19 symptoms
  • Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-⁠19 vaccines
  • Are also referred to self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests

Read more frequently asked questions.

Testing sample swab for COVID-19

Take an at-⁠home test:

  • If you begin having COVID-⁠19 symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, or loss of taste or smell, or
  • At least 5 days after you come into close contact with someone with COVID-⁠19, or
  • When you’re going to gather with a group of people, especially those who are at risk of severe disease or may not be up to date on their COVID-⁠19 vaccines.

What if you test Positive?

A positive at-⁠home test result means that the test found the virus, and you very likely have COVID-⁠19.

If you test positive on your at-⁠home test, follow the latest CDC guidance for isolation.

What if you test Negative?

A negative at-⁠home test result means that the test did not find the virus, and you may have a lower risk of spreading COVID-19 to others. Check your test kit’s instructions for specific next steps. If you test negative, you should test again within a few days with at least 24 hours between tests.

If you test negative, follow the latest CDC guidance for self-⁠testing.

Mask-wearing young child using hand sanitizer

Vaccination, Masking, and Social Distancing

Testing is only one step you can take to protect yourself, friends, family, and others. Everyone is encouraged to:

  • Get up to date with their COVID-⁠19 vaccinations. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine or booster near you.
  • Wear a well-fitted mask when gathering indoors.
  • Maintain 6 feet of distance between people.