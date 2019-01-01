Get free at-home COVID-19 tests
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order #4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
Order your tests now so you have them when you need them.
Ordering begins January 19.
If you need a COVID-19 test now, please see other testing resources for free testing locations in your area.
Other testing resources
If you need a COVID-19 test now, are looking for another type of COVID-19 test, or need more than #4 tests, the resources below are available.
At-Home Tests at Retailers and Pharmacies
At-home tests are available for sale around the U.S. Check with local retailers and pharmacies to see where at-home tests are available.
Insurance Reimbursement for At-Home Tests
Your health insurance company will pay you back for 8 at-home tests per month for each person on the plan.
20,000+ Free Testing Sites
No-cost antigen and PCR COVID-19 tests are available to everyone in the U.S., including the uninsured, at more than 20,000 sites nationwide.
About the at-home COVID-19 tests
The tests available for order:
- Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR
- Can be taken anywhere
- Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)
- Work whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms
- Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines
- Are also referred to self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests
Take an at-home test:
- If you begin having COVID-19 symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, or loss of taste or smell, or
- At least 5 days after you come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, or
- When you’re going to gather with a group of people, especially those who are at risk of severe disease or may not be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.
What if you test Positive?
A positive at-home test result means that the test found the virus, and you very likely have COVID-19.
If you test positive on your at-home test, follow the latest CDC guidance for isolation.
What if you test Negative?
A negative at-home test result means that the test did not find the virus, and you may have a lower risk of spreading COVID-19 to others. Check your test kit’s instructions for specific next steps. If you test negative, you should test again within a few days with at least 24 hours between tests.
If you test negative, follow the latest CDC guidance for self-testing.
Vaccination, Masking, and Social Distancing
Testing is only one step you can take to protect yourself, friends, family, and others. Everyone is encouraged to:
- Get up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine or booster near you.
- Wear a well-fitted mask when gathering indoors.
- Maintain 6 feet of distance between people.